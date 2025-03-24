Golfing great Renee Powell returns to St Andrews

American golfer and Honorary University of St Andrews graduate, Dr Renee Powell, returned to the Home of Golf last week.

During her visit, Renee took part in the University's prestigious Andrew Carnegie Lecture Series, where she spoke to University Principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone about her life, her inspirational career and her long association with St Andrews. Alongside the Principal, she also unveiled a new plaque installed in her honour at Powell Hall, the eponymous student residence at the town’s North Haugh.

Described as, “golf’s greatest living ambassador” Renee took on racial adversity and segregation, to excel against the odds.

In 1967, she became the second African-American woman to compete on the LPGA Tour. In 1971, she was part of a USO tour to Vietnam, in support of American troops, and would expand upon that rare experience throughout a career to support both men and women in military service. In 1979, while a member of the Professional Golfers Association of Great Britain & Ireland, she was named the first woman head professional of a private golf club in the UK, Silvermere Golf Club. In 1996 she became the first Black woman member of the PGA of America.

Dr Renee Powell meets students and golf scholars on her visit to St Andrews. (Pic: University of St Andrews)

Following her LPGA tour career, Renee dedicated her life to diversifying the game of golf and extending the mission of her father Bill to make the sport welcoming to all.

Renee became an International Goodwill Ambassador traveling to Africa on more than 25 trips to host golf clinics.

Having begun her love affair with golf aged just three and playing competitively since she was 12, Renee (78) remains a passionate advocate for expanding golf to more youth, women, seniors, minorities, and military veterans.

In 2011, she launched Clearview HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) a free, year-round therapeutic and recreational golf programme specifically for women veterans at the Clearview Golf Club in Ohio built by her father, that she now runs.

Dr Renee Powell with the plaque in Powell Hall. (Pic: University of St Andrews)

In 2008, Renee became the third American, and the only woman golfer, to ever receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of St Andrews. In 2015, she became one of two American women initially given honorary membership into the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. And in 2018, the University made Renee the first American to have a student hall of residence dedicated in her name.

Commenting on the visit, Principal Sally Mapstone said: “Renee Powell is a magnificent friend of the University, and a terrific role model for women in sport and for everyone who appreciates the value of fair mindedness, hard work, and hope.”