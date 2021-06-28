The tech giant uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement in different parts of their daily lives.

It compares footfall in five areas outside of the home – retail and recreation, supermarkets and pharmacies, parks, public transport and workplaces – to a five week-baseline period recorded before the pandemic.

In Fife average activity across these categories was 14% above normal levels in the week to June 6.

Kirkcaldy High Street - anecdotal evidence suggests more people are shopping local after lockdown

This was up significantly from 35% below in the week beginning January 4, when the UK went back into lockdown.

Google data for the week ending June 6 in Fife shows:

Activity in retail and recreation was 2% above normal levels.

In supermarkets and grocery stores, it was 18% above usual.

Activity was 92% above pre-pandemic measurements in parks and public spaces, but 24% below the baseline on public transport.

And activity in workplaces was 18% below normal.

