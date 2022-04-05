Gordon Aikman scholarships for duo to improve care for MND patients

The £50,000 Gordon Aikman Scholarship has gone to Dr Ian Morrison, consultant neurologist and clinical lead for neurology and neurophysiology at the University of Dundee, and Louise Murrie, MND clinical nurse specialist for NHS Fife.

They have been awarded funds to take forward projects which aim to improve MND care in Scotland.

Gordon Aikman (Pic Lisa Ferguson)

Gordon was just 29 when he was diagnosed with MND, and campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of, and funds for, research into the condition.

The £50,000 scholarship is joint-funded by charity MND Scotland and the Scottish Government.

Dr Ian Morrsion aims to study the impact of spiritual care interventions for people with MND and their families; and to identify patients who would benefit from this intervention to develop support services appropriately.

Louise Murrie will be investigating the impact of Advance Care Planning - a vital part of caring for someone with MND.

