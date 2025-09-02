Gordon Brown, Barbara Dickson & Jim Leishman on stage at unique fundraising show

The last tickets are on sale for a unique event bringing together three of Fife’s most famous faces on one stage in support of a local sight loss charity.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, singer and actress Barbara Dickson, and Fife Provost and former Dunfermline manager Jim Leishman are all part of In Conversation: Three Fife Legends on Friday, September 5, at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy.

Mr Brown, who was MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath until 2015, is the charity’s honorary patron. He is blind in one eye and suffered loss of vision in the other after a blow to the head in a rugby match as a teenager.

The two-hour fundraising event, organised by Fife’s sight loss charity Seescape as part of its 160th anniversary celebrations, will see the trio reflect on their careers and share personal stories while also discussing Fife’s rich history.

The conversation will be guided by BBC journalist Emma Tracey, who is registered blind and has been supported by Seescape for more than a decade.

Seescape, founded in 1865 as the Fife and Kinross Society for Teaching the Blind to Read in Their Own Homes, is marking 16 decades of supporting people who are blind or partially sighted to live full and independent lives throughout this year.

The charity now supports more than 3500 people across Fife each year who are blind or have sight loss, helping them to live independent, full lives through rehabilitation, advice, and help with assistive technology.

It also provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes, giving information on the latest support and technologies. The charity also runs social groups in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Cupar, and Glenrothe.

Tickets for the Fife Legends event cost £15 from the venue, Lochgelly Centre, Carnegie Hall, or Rothes Halls or online at www.onfife.com.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing together such iconic figures from Fife for what promises to be a special evening. This event not only celebrates our 160th anniversary, but also helps us raise vital funds so that we can continue supporting people across Fife who are blind or partially sighted to live independent and fulfilling lives. We’re encouraging everyone to snap up the final tickets and join us for what will be a memorable night.”