Gordon Brown pays tribute to 'amazing work' at Seascape’s Christmas event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He attended in his role as honorary president of the Glenrothes-based organisation formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind, and spent time speaking to clients, staff, volunteers and stall holders and bought some festive treats. He also bought a copy of Santa Steals Christmas! – a children’s book written by Scotland’s youngest published author Eve Nairn Magnante, which was developed in partnership with Seescape to make it accessible to readers with sight loss.

Mr Brown, who was MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath until 2015, is blind in one eye and suffered loss of vision in the other after a blow to the head in a rugby match as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Brown said: “Seescape’s support for people experiencing sight loss is well known throughout Fife, with the charity making a profound difference to many lives. I’ve supported Seescape for many years and have seen first-hand the amazing work it does throughout Fife. I was delighted to spend time with the staff, volunteers and clients who make the charity so special.”

Gordon Brown visits stalls at Seascape's Christmas event (Pic: Ian Sloan)