Gordon Brown pays tribute to 'amazing work' at Seascape’s Christmas event
He attended in his role as honorary president of the Glenrothes-based organisation formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind, and spent time speaking to clients, staff, volunteers and stall holders and bought some festive treats. He also bought a copy of Santa Steals Christmas! – a children’s book written by Scotland’s youngest published author Eve Nairn Magnante, which was developed in partnership with Seescape to make it accessible to readers with sight loss.
Mr Brown, who was MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath until 2015, is blind in one eye and suffered loss of vision in the other after a blow to the head in a rugby match as a teenager.
Mr Brown said: “Seescape’s support for people experiencing sight loss is well known throughout Fife, with the charity making a profound difference to many lives. I’ve supported Seescape for many years and have seen first-hand the amazing work it does throughout Fife. I was delighted to spend time with the staff, volunteers and clients who make the charity so special.”
Lesley Carcary, chief executive, added: “Our festive coffee morning is one of the highlights of our year, and we were delighted to welcome people to our hub to celebrate our work and the achievements of our clients over the past year. We are hugely grateful to Gordon for his ongoing support for our work. Our clients and supporters always appreciate the time he takes to talk with them and engage with our community.”