Gospel hall in Kirkcaldy earmarked for demolition to create new flats

A gospel hall in Kirkcaldy could be demolished to make way for new flats.

A Glenrothes based charity has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out the work in a residential area of the Lang Toun.

Bennochy Gospel Trust wants to knock down the meeting hall on Bennochy Road and build 18 flats. The hall sits behind almost hidden a large fence at the top of the road, next to a sub station, and close to Ben Alder Place, and some of the flats could command stunning views across the town.

The current building sits on a former quarry site which the trust has bought and now wants to develop - it was originally used as a whinstone quarry and then a depot site. There is currently a single storey meeting hall, built in early 2000s, together with driveway and access from Bennochy Road.

A drawing of how the flats could look (Pic: David Bell Architects)

The site is not designated for a potential residential development, but, in a planning statement, the trust argues it “sits well in the centre of established residential area and would tie well with the neighbourhood.”

Its proposals are for a three storey block of flats - 12 two-bedroomed, and six with one bedroom.

It added: “In our view the proposed meets the principles of the Local Development Plan and a building of this size and massing fits well in the neighbourhood. As there is no established architectural style dominating in the area and the existing buildings are very typical to the period they were erected, we decided that the simple modern architecture would be the most appropriate.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.