GP surgeries close across Fife – this is why, and how to get help
Staff are taking part in a training session to aimed at giving patients the best possible care - and it means they won’t be available to patients on one afternoon.
The Protected Learning Time (PLT) session takes place between 1:00pm and 6:00pm on Wednesday (June 21). The only one not taking part is Lochgelly Surgery. While surgeries are closed, access to urgent care for patients will continue.
Fife’s out of hours service will provide support via telephone consultation, assessment in one of Fife's urgent care centres or a home visit, should it be required. Patients or community pharmacies who require to contact a participating GP Practice urgently during the time they are closed should call the service on (01592) 729250.
After :00pm, patients can call NHS 24 on 111, as per normal. Surgeries will resume their usual working hours again on Thursday (June 22).