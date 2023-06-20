News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search

GP surgeries close across Fife – this is why, and how to get help

GP surgeries are set to close to patients across Fife this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST

Staff are taking part in a training session to aimed at giving patients the best possible care - and it means they won’t be available to patients on one afternoon.

The Protected Learning Time (PLT) session takes place between 1:00pm and 6:00pm on Wednesday (June 21). The only one not taking part is Lochgelly Surgery. While surgeries are closed, access to urgent care for patients will continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fife’s out of hours service will provide support via telephone consultation, assessment in one of Fife's urgent care centres or a home visit, should it be required. Patients or community pharmacies who require to contact a participating GP Practice urgently during the time they are closed should call the service on (01592) 729250.

GP surgeries are taking part in a training programme (Pic: Antonio_Corigliano/Pixabay)GP surgeries are taking part in a training programme (Pic: Antonio_Corigliano/Pixabay)
GP surgeries are taking part in a training programme (Pic: Antonio_Corigliano/Pixabay)
Most Popular

After :00pm, patients can call NHS 24 on 111, as per normal. Surgeries will resume their usual working hours again on Thursday (June 22).

Related topics:PatientsFifeNHS