Staff are taking part in a training session to aimed at giving patients the best possible care - and it means they won’t be available to patients on one afternoon.

The Protected Learning Time (PLT) session takes place between 1:00pm and 6:00pm on Wednesday (June 21). The only one not taking part is Lochgelly Surgery. While surgeries are closed, access to urgent care for patients will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife’s out of hours service will provide support via telephone consultation, assessment in one of Fife's urgent care centres or a home visit, should it be required. Patients or community pharmacies who require to contact a participating GP Practice urgently during the time they are closed should call the service on (01592) 729250.

GP surgeries are taking part in a training programme (Pic: Antonio_Corigliano/Pixabay)