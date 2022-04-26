Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Glenrothes, Leven, Buckhaven and across north-east Fife.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations.

We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Kennoway Medical Practice There are 835 patients per GP at Kennoway Medical Practice. In total there are 4174 patients and five GPs.

2. Markinch Medical Practice There are 751 patients per GP at Markinch Medical Practice. In total there are 6006 patients and eight GPs.

3. Bank Street Medical Group, Cupar. There are 980 patients per GP at Bank Street Medical Group, Cupar. In total there are 7837 patients and eight GPs.

4. Anstruther Medical Practice There are 906 patients per GP at Anstruther Medical Practice. In total there are 6340 patients and seven GPs.