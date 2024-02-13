Graduation day joy for couple who met on Fife College’s acting course
Kaiya Gardinar and Robbie Simpson successfully completed their Higher National Diploma (HND) in acting and performance, and graduated at the recent ceremony at St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy
Kaiya, from Kirkcaldy, and Robbie, from Perth met during their college orientation at the start of the course.
Kaiya said: "Graduation means a lot, I get to close this chapter and hopefully open more doors to new things. We are currently moving house so that's fun but then hopefully it's finding some acting jobs."
The pair also praised the unique hands-on approach of the college's acting and performance course.
Robbie said: “At school it was, here's a textbook, go learn it yourself. This course was like they were physically showing us what we were doing, and it was great.
"Initially, I was hesitant and considered it beyond my comfort zone. In the beginning, I didn't really want to do it. However, I realised that sitting idly wasn't the answer. Engaging in the activity pushed me out of my comfort zone - it was a worthwhile experience. Once you take that step, it becomes much more enjoyable and fulfilling."
Kaiya and Robbie’s story is being highlighted as part of the national #LoveScotlandsColleges campaign which showcases the vital role played by colleges across the country. The week-long campaign kicked off on Monday and will highlight the outstanding work of colleges throughout the country, showcasing all the important courses and training offered to Scotland’s workforce now, and the workforce of the future.
The annual collaborative campaign will highlight national and local examples of how colleges are supporting students, employers and businesses, communities, staff and the economy.
Four Fife College graduation ceremonies took place at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy recently with 470 of students crossing the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas. Family and friends of students, along with staff and guests of the College celebrated the students’ hard work and commitment – with around 1000 people attending. After each ceremony, graduates and guests carried on the celebrations at a drinks reception in the Atrium of the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.