Pavola Slessor, from Kirkcaldy, initially kept her tree from last year up in her front hall as a joke, stating that she would take it down after the lockdown during the festive period.

However, as time drew on, she decided that she liked it exactly where it was, and decided to keep it as a permanent feature.

Pavola with her Christmas tree that has been up since last year. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

She said: “It all started as a joke during the lockdown.

"After the festive period I still hadn’t taken my Christmas tree down, and when someone asked me about it, I told them that it would come down when we were out of lockdown.

"Before I knew it, March had passed and we were into April and I thought to myself, what’s the point?

"So I just left it up as I love Christmas - it’s not doing anyone any harm.

"I’ve had people tell me that it is bad luck to keep your Christmas tree up, but I just tell them that they have brought bad luck to us from COVID by not keeping their tree up!”

From family and friends to delivery drivers and guisers, Pavola has flabbergasted them all with her out of season tree.

"Delivery drivers are always shocked when they come to the door with a parcel for me,” she said.

“And the guisers who came to my door last Sunday night all thought that I was playing a prank on them!

"My family and friends all laugh about it, and are forever tagging me on Christmas posts on Facebook.

"To some people it really isn’t acceptable to have your tree up all year - some people love it, and some hate it - but I’m quite eccentric and do as I please.”

Pavola adds that now it is November she is preparing for a Christmas to remember with her family.

"I’m really looking forward to it this year. I’ll be spending the day at my daughter’s house with my two grandchildren, Cody and Miles – I’m Christmas daft!”

