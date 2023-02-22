Keen runner Sarah Eaton (63), of Milnathort, has signed up for the London Marathon on April 23 to raise funds for Save the Rhino, an international charity devoted to halting the decline of these magnificent animals, which are at risk of extinction because of poaching and loss of habitat.

And now Sarah’s calling on kind-hearted people to help her raise the funds she needs to secure her place in the event by taking part in virtual races in aid of the charity.

Entries are now open for the races, and every entrant will receive a unique, handmade rhino medal.

Sarah Eaton has signed up for the London Marathon (Pic: Gordon Donnachie)

“You can either sign up for a 5k or 10k race, and donations are £5 and £10 respectively,” explained Sarah. “You can run, walk, or even use a treadmill; once you’re done, just upload the proof via app screenshots such as Strava, Fitbit or Garmin, or email a url link to [email protected]

“If you’re using a treadmill, just take a photo of the display panel.”

You have until April 7 to enter the virtual race via Sarah’s JustGiving page, which is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Eaton17

Added Sarah: “I’m very interested in conservation issues and I was inspired to raise funds for this charity as it’s perhaps one that’s not uppermost in people’s minds.

“The fact is that rhinos are in grave danger of extinction, not just because their natural habitat is being destroyed by increasing agricultural activity, but also because they’re still being killed for their horns in the misguided belief that they have some sort of aphrodisiac qualities.”