Grangemouth newlyweds swap wedding rings for the wrestling ring at Kirkcaldy hotel venue

Newlyweds who exchanged wedding rings before ending up in a wrestling ring shortly after their ceremony said they had an “amazing” day.

Andrew and Robyn Peterson from Grangemouth married at the Oswald House Hotel in Kirkcaldy on May 25.

But what they didn’t know when booking the ceremony was that Dunnikier Country Park Fayre was taking place next door – complete with a live wrestling show.

However, the couple, both 32, decided to make the most of the added attraction – and instead asked if they could jump in the ring for some pics with their wedding party.

Andrew and Robyn Petersen in the ring with PWR Pro Heavyweight Champion, Frank Gallo. Pic: Pearl & Plum

They were determined not to let anything spoil their wedding day having originally booked Airth Castle two years ago only for it to close last year.

Andrew, a mechanical maintenance technician, said: “This version of the wedding has been booked since March 2023. We had no idea about any sort of event until the Wednesday before the wedding. And even then it just seemed to be standard fair day set-up.

"But it was on the morning of the wedding when we first saw the wrestling ring going up. We watched it from the bridal suite and nervously joked about us going in the ring, never thinking it would actually happen.

The newlyweds – who have been together for 15 years – said it made their wedding day even more memorable.

Newlyweds Andrew and Robyn Petersen in the ring with their wedding party. Pic: Pearl & Plum

Robyn, a software developer, said: “I think the member of staff was a wee bit embarrassed when she approached me but I immediately asked if we could have a go in the ring.

“We got the whole wedding party to head down and get photos.

“However, getting into a wrestling ring in a wedding dress was certainly an interesting experience but everyone was cheering and laughing.

“Everyone was amazing with us – even if the events coordinator was stressed – and we had so much fun.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making our wedding as memorable.”

Joining them in the ring on their big day were best men Corey Petersen and Ross Fullarton, along with bridesmaids Jade Law, Sarah Croft and Siobhan Bain, as well as groomsmen John Nimmo and Callum McKenzie.

Watching on ringside were Andrew’s parents, Fiona and John Petersen, and Robyn’s mum, Lee-Ann Gilligan.

The couple added: “We had the best day ever and would love to give a shout out to Oswald House, our stunning wedding venue, which has the most wonderful staff. As well as Pearl & Plum Photography who took some beautiful – and fun – photos. Also The Cartel for providing the soundtrack to our special day.”

The couple are currently enjoying a honeymoon in Mauritius where they are a little bemused about all the attention their wedding day is receiving back home.

But one thing they have to look forward to is being ringside again after PWR Wrestling, who hosted the event on their big day, offered them a free pair of tickets to their next show.