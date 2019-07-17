Grantchester Mysteries author helps Fife library mark second anniversary

Author James Runcie, creator of the popular Grantchester Mysteries novels, visited Pittenweem Library last week to help mark its second birthday.

In the two years since it reopened, the community-run library has gone from strength to strength and now offers more than 4000 titles on its shelves to over 360 members.

James cut the tape two years ago to reopen the library and gave an impassioned speech then, pointing out the importance of libraries to a community.

The service is absolutely free.

Books of all genres are available – crime, fiction/non-fiction, biography, large print and audio books, local history and reference, plus a wide range of DVDs and children’s books. Postcards and local guide books can be purchased and a copying and laminating service is offered.

Many new editions have been acquired recently, including the whole of the centenary edition of the novels by Edinburgh born Dame Muriel Spark.