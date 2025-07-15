Green Flag Award for three Fife parks

Three green spaces in Fife have been awarded a Green Flag Award for the first time.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced its award-winning parks and open green spaces for 2025 with three of the Kingdom’s parks featuring on the list.

For the first time Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, Letham Glen in Leven and Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline have all made the list.

The three parks are managed by Fife Council and supported by community groups including The Men's Shed, Cycling Without Age, Friends of Pittencrief Park and Pittencrief Park Iris Protect.

Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy is one of three Fife parks to receive a Green Flag Award in 2025. (Pic: FFP)

They are among the new outdoor spaces to have received the prestigious flag award this year.

The accolade comes during the centenary year of Letham Glen.

In Scotland the International Green Flag Award is administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful and it acts as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks and green spaces.

The local outdoor spaces are among 88 winners for 2025 including both new and returning green spaces. Eight more spaces have received the flag this year compared to last.

Leven's Letham Glen has also received the accolade in its centenary year. (Pic: Fife Council))

Although locally the winning parks are managed by Fife Council, across the country parks managed by community groups, universities and other organisations have won awards as well as those managed by the local authorities.

Edinburgh leads the way boasting 38 award-winning parks and green spaces.

The other new Green Flag Award winners for 2025 were Cowan Park (East Renfrewshire) and Rozelle Park (South Ayrshire).

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Green Flag Awards and even more so at the increase in numbers from last year’s total.

Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park has also received a Green Flag Award. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“It’s fantastic to see our stalwart parks across the country recognised once again for their commitment to environmental excellence and a desire to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

“Our new winners have shown a similar desire and their journey is only just beginning but I look forward to many more wins in the future.

“Parks across Scotland are vital spaces for people of all ages to reconnect with nature and I’m delighted we once again have winners all over the country – including plenty of new areas – for people to enjoy during the summer months.”

For more information on Green Flag Awards, including the full list of winners this year visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/green-flag-award