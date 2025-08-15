Green Flag raised as popular Fife park marks its centenary

A popular Fife park is flying a Green Flag as it marks its centenary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letham Glen has hoisted the flag which is the international benchmark of quality, and awarded annually by Keep Scotland Beautiful to parks that meet its very strict criteria.

It will come as no surprise to locals that the park has won an award. Its iconic archway, sunken gardens and picturesque pathways have been a fixture for Fife family outings for 100 years, but a recent programme of work has now got the park looking even more stunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levenmouth councillors, Fife Council staff and local volunteers from various groups and organisations gathered this week to see it raised and the park's success.

Fife Council staff and local volunteers from various groups and organisations at Letham Glen (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth area committee, said: "This award is such an honour for our beautiful park , but the credit must go to all those people who have worked so tirelessly to bring the park up to the required standard.

"Our grounds maintenance team has done a huge amount of work to get the park to this stage. It has replaced and upgraded bridges, footpaths, steps, fencing, walls and benches. It has restored the sunken garden to its former glory, replanting shrubs and tidying up the stonework and fountain. Teams have also cut back round the pond area allowing more natural light and thereby encouraging more wildlife to the area - and it has created better access to the car park.” He added: “We mustn't forget the significant support from local groups and volunteers, who put so much effort into improvements at the park.

“We thank Homestart which has brought so much to the park through their use of the Craft Hut; Fife and Kinross bat group who helped and supported us to turn the old doocot into a bat cave, there are already signs that bats are roosting in the woodlands; the Trade Hub Group who helped re-instate the sleeper steps; and the Community Payback Team for some of the painting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to send a huge thank you to all those who planned, organised and came along to the amazing centenary events which have been taking place.” He hailed it as “a really exciting time for Levenmouth” adding: “There's no doubt that the area has turned a significant corner following the reinstatement of the rail link. Events like this today are proof of what can happen when people get together to make improvements for the wider community. This flag isn't just for Letham Glen - it's for the community that made it happen.”