Green light for new housing development in Fife’s East Neuk

A new housing development in the East Neuk has secured planning permission – and work is expected to start later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilder Cruden Homes has secured the green light from Fife Council for its first development in Fife for over a decade, bringing much-needed new homes to Pittenweem.

Located on James Street, on the north-eastern edge of the village, the new development will deliver 39 homes designed with sustainability and community in mind. This includes 36 new-build homes and three restored homes, created through the conversion of the Category C-listed St Margaret’s Farm steading into two homes and the refurbishment of the property at 50 James Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-build mix provides 30 private homes spanning three, four and five-bedrooms alongside six affordable terraced homes consisting of four two-bed and two three-bed. The traditional architectural style, which includes, sash and case windows, render window surrounds and chimneys, echoes the character of Pittenweem and creates a strong connection with the popular East Neuk.

A CGI image of the development on James Street. (Pic: Submitted)

The developer said the plans will remove a number of derelict buildings and unlock a pedestrian-friendly layout with central open spaces and SuDS, enhancing the landscaping and providing strong connections to the wider village with new path links.

The homes will incorporate a wide range of sustainability measures. Every property will be fitted with air source heat pumps to support energy efficiency, while multiple EV charging stations will be installed across the development to encourage greener transport. Biodiversity enhancements, including bat boxes, swift bricks and wildflower planting will help create a thriving natural environment.

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “It is fantastic to secure planning for our first development in Fife in quite some time, which will deliver high quality, sympathetically designed new homes to the sought-after location of Pittenweem. It is a milestone moment in the strategic growth of our business across the central belt of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This site has been part of the local development plan for nearly 30 years, and we are proud to be the housebuilder taking it forward. Our design places sustainability and quality at its core, re-using existing buildings, enhancing biodiversity and delivering carefully crafted, energy-efficient homes that will serve the village for generations to come.”