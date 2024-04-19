Greener Kirkcaldy hopes for double donation boost with Big Give appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community-led charity Greener Kirkcaldy, based on East Fergus Place, has launched a campaign that will see it look to raise the sum in just seven days through a series of matched donations.

From 12.00pm on Thursday, April 18, donations made through the Big Give Green Match Challenge are doubled. This means every pound raised will have twice the impact for the organisation. All funds raised by Greener Kirkcaldy during the challenge will support projects that help fight the climate crisis at a local level.

Lauren Brook, chief executive at Greener Kirkcaldy, said that donations will allow the charity to continue the projects that make “a huge difference to our community”.

Greener Kirkcaldy are hoping to raise £5,000 in just one week with the Big Give Green Match Challenge (Pic: Submitted)

She explained: “We want to raise £5000 to support our work and tackle the climate emergency here in Kirkcaldy. To hit this target, we need £2500 in online donations. Greener Kirkcaldy’s projects make a huge difference to our community. Last year, more than 12,000 people took part in our projects, events and programmes. Working together, we helped to save more than 46,729 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“We hope that people will give generously to support us and help us continue to inspire people in Kirkcaldy to tread more lightly on the planet.”

You can donate to Greener Kirkcaldy through the Big Give website. You can find out more information by visiting greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/BigGive.