Greener Kirkcaldy: new chief executive started out as a volunteer 10 years ago
A Kirkcaldy-based environmental charity has announced Lauren Brook as its new chief executive – ten years after she first joined as a volunteer.
She will take over from Suzy Goodsir who steps down in April after a decade at the helm.
Lauren is currently the charity’s development manager and has a long history with the organisation having joined Greener Kirkcaldy as a volunteer in 2013.
She said: “Greener Kirkcaldy is a fantastic charity that makes a real difference to people’s lives. It’s been exciting to watch it grow and evolve since I first became involved ten years ago. I’m thrilled to be able to lead the charity into a new chapter.
Greener Kirkcaldy chair Christine May called Lauren’s “tireless enthusiasm” for tackling challenges “infectious” as she welcomed the announcement.
She added: “It’s very fitting for a community-led charity that Lauren started her journey at Greener Kirkcaldy as a volunteer. I’m delighted to be welcoming her as our new chief executive, and I look forward to seeing her lead a new chapter in its development.”She added: “This is an exciting time for the charity as we are about to begin a new strategic plan that sets out our ambitions for the next five years and reflects what people have told us they would like to see in the area.”
Lauren was also keen to pay tribute to the organisation’s outgoing chief.
She said: “Suzy is an inspiring leader and is leaving some big shoes to fill, but she is also leaving Greener Kirkcaldy in a strong position to help encourage people in Kirkcaldy to live better and tread more lightly on our planet.”