Greener Kirkcaldy: new chief executive started out as a volunteer 10 years ago

She will take over from Suzy Goodsir who steps down in April after a decade at the helm.

Lauren is currently the charity’s development manager and has a long history with the organisation having joined Greener Kirkcaldy as a volunteer in 2013.

She said: “Greener Kirkcaldy is a fantastic charity that makes a real difference to people’s lives. It’s been exciting to watch it grow and evolve since I first became involved ten years ago. I’m thrilled to be able to lead the charity into a new chapter.

Lauren Brook will take over the chief executive post in April

Greener Kirkcaldy chair Christine May called Lauren’s “tireless enthusiasm” for tackling challenges “infectious” as she welcomed the announcement.

She added: “It’s very fitting for a community-led charity that Lauren started her journey at Greener Kirkcaldy as a volunteer. I’m delighted to be welcoming her as our new chief executive, and I look forward to seeing her lead a new chapter in its development.”She added: “This is an exciting time for the charity as we are about to begin a new strategic plan that sets out our ambitions for the next five years and reflects what people have told us they would like to see in the area.”

Lauren was also keen to pay tribute to the organisation’s outgoing chief.