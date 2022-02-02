From Wednesday, February 9, community meals will be served from 4.30pm – 6.30pm at The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy.

The community meal will continue to offer a takeaway option to eat at home if people prefer.

Greener Kirkcaldy have announced the return of their weekly sit-down community meal.

Geraldine O’Riordan, project manager of the community food team at Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “The community meal provides an opportunity for local people to meet each other,

share stories, and eat together. It is great to get the chance to engage with the community in this way once more.

“The aim of the meal is to turn surplus and unsold food into nutritious meals that anyone in the community can share. The food is always nutritious and sourced from donations, food we have grown, and from local businesses. Everyone is welcome, and you can pay what you feel towards the cost of the meal."

For more information, email: [email protected] or call 01592 858458.

