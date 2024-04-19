Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greens has announced it is moving into a new site in Aberdour that was originally earmarked for the Co-Op. It will open in the coming months on land where the village’s Woodside garage once sat, next to the now closed Woodside Hotel.

Plans for a £550,000 redevelopment of the site were given the go-ahead back in 2019 with the Co-Op originally expected to move in. Now Greens has confirmed it will trade from the store. It already operates 21 shops across Scotland, with its base in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, among its most recent openings in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its Facebook page, Greens said: “We are extremely pleased and excited to announce that your brand new, local Greens store is coming soon. We are on the hunt for talented, hard-working and confident shop assistants, team leaders and managers to join our team.”

Greens also works with Nisa and other concession partners including Fisher and Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.