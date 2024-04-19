Greens announces new store opening in Fife
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greens has announced it is moving into a new site in Aberdour that was originally earmarked for the Co-Op. It will open in the coming months on land where the village’s Woodside garage once sat, next to the now closed Woodside Hotel.
Plans for a £550,000 redevelopment of the site were given the go-ahead back in 2019 with the Co-Op originally expected to move in. Now Greens has confirmed it will trade from the store. It already operates 21 shops across Scotland, with its base in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, among its most recent openings in Fife.
On its Facebook page, Greens said: “We are extremely pleased and excited to announce that your brand new, local Greens store is coming soon. We are on the hunt for talented, hard-working and confident shop assistants, team leaders and managers to join our team.”
Greens also works with Nisa and other concession partners including Fisher and Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.
An opening date has yet to be announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.