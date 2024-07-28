Greyhound racing ban moves one step closer & will hit last remaining track in Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bill which could outlaw greyhound racing in Scotland, and lead to the closure of last remaining track in Fife, has moved one step closer.

Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Mark Ruskell, has secured the required support to ensure his Member’s Bill to bring in the legislation will be introduced to the Scottish Parliament. He has secured the support of 24 MSPs from across the Chamber, and that gives him the green light to introduce the Bill after the summer recess.

His proposed Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Scotland) Bill wants to make it an offence to permit a greyhound to compete at racetracks in Scotland - and the only one still in operation is in Thornton.

The track has been operating for almost 90 years - the gates first opened on May 30, 1936 - and it was a hugely popular place post-war with its core audience of working men coming from the Kingdom’s many pits as well as dockyards. Their decline has mirrored greyhound racing’s diminishing presence. Scotland’s big tracks, Powderhall in Edinburgh, and Shawfield in Glasgow, have both closed along with all others, except the modest track on the outskirts of Thornton. It still operates races each weekend and midweek trials, but the numbers trackside at have dwindled.

Thornton dog track has existed for almost 90 years (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Thornton Greyhound Racing Stadium is all that remains of a sport that thrived post-war, and it is the only unlicensed track still operating in the UK.

Mr Ruskell said he was determined to push ahead with the legislation and hoped to win the backing of parliament, but called on race tracks to “stand up for Scotland’s greyhounds” by ending racing for good.

He claimed that public opinion is on his side - a stance disputed by those who remain at the heart of greyhound racing - and cited national figures for deaths among dogs which race.

He said: “The writing is on the wall for greyhound racing in Scotland, it’s time for us to put the wellbeing of these wonderful dogs ahead of gambling company profits. You can tell a lot about a society from how it treats voiceless animals. I believe that we are a nation of dog lovers, and that is why we need to ensure they are protected.

Thornton Greyhound track has operated since 1936 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“I hope that the Scottish Parliament will unite behind my proposed legislation and take the chance to act and to save the lives and limbs of countless greyhounds in future.

Last year the Scottish Parliament’s rural affairs committee took evidence from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), which represents licensed tracks down south, and Paul Brignal, owner of the Thornton track.

For Mr Brignal, the debate has been skewed. At the time, he explained: “They asked for views, and the anti- greyhound people embraced it with enthusiasm. I don’t think the general public cares that much - the passionate animal rights activist has far more incentive to take part than anyone else”

