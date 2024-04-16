Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Big Hoose Project has donated over two million surplus essential household items to families in need since its launch in 2022. Run by The Cottage Centre, it forged a partnership with Amazon and countless other major companies which has since been replicated elsewhere in the UK - and now it has grown so big, so fast, it has been set up with its own board.

The frontline initiative has created a network of support which brings together a host of agencies who can identify what families in poverty indeed - and then get that help to them fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update on its Facebook page, the Cottage said: “With over two million surplus essential household items donated to families , who would have believed that our pilot project would have made such an impact to so many or would now be replicated to support those facing the greatest challenges across the UK?

Simon McMahon (Amazon) Rt Hon Gordon Brown Pauline Buchan (The Cottage Family Centre) - and Big Hoose project warehouse (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

“It has created a real force of nature as the voices of both families and practitioners, funding trusts and businesses stand together united for real change to enable a future where families won’t live an existence and instead live healthy fulfilling lives.”

The move to a stand alone organisation is underway with some of the new Big House Project board of directors transferring from its established logistics committee. Big Hoose staff will also make the switch to ensure there is very little impact to service delivery in the coming months.

Strategic manager, Pauline Buchan will stay with the Cottage Centre, but offer advice and support to the new directors to ensure a smooth transition as the new structure is set up over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad