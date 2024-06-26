Groups and charities across Fife invited to apply for a share of University's Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife-wide fund which supports local community groups and charities is now open for applications.

The University of St Andrews Community Fund, which makes awards of between £250 and £3000, has supported more than 150 different groups across the Kingdom during the last four years.

Recent funding awards focused on projects directly helping those affected by the cost-of-living and energy crisis as well as projects that seek to address environmental sustainability issues.

In the latest round, Strathkinness Community Trust were awarded £963.80 for signage at their Magus Muir Woodland as well as the Strathkinness Community Garden and Orchard. The signage will include maps, welcome signs and boards which will provide key information on the heritage varieties of fruit on the sites.

Children's bereavement charity Richmond's Hope, based in Methil, received funding from the university's Community Fund during the last round.

Freuchie Scout Group was awarded £1500 to support the installation of energy efficient electric radiators in their Scout hall, the first project in a series to support the group’s journey towards improving their environmental impact.

In Methil, children’s bereavement charity Richmond’s Hope was awarded £3000 to support their new service in the Wellesley Centre.

The charity provides bereaved children and young people, aged four to 18, with a safe place to work through their grief using verbal and non-verbal ways.

Their Bereavement Support Workers use therapeutic play and specialised grief activities to empower children and young people to tell the story of their grief and enable changes to their lives. Special sessions allow children to explore memories, express and understand their feelings and develop coping strategies to build resilience. Richmond's Hope is the only child bereavement service of its kind in Fife.

Rebecca Amiel, fundraising officer for the charity said the money will go directly to supporting children and families from Methil and the surrounding areas. She said: “The funds will pay for three children to go through a programme of bereavement support tailored to their needs and experiences. It will make a huge difference to their lives and we are so grateful to the University of St Andrews for their generous support.”

The community fund is now open for applications from across the region, having already supported projects from Newburgh through to St Monans, Leven, Methil, Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly.

Lesley Caldwell, community engagement and social responsiblility manager for the university, said: “The Community Fund looks to respond to community need and has done so since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Social responsibility and providing support to our communities is at the heart of the University Strategy and the fund allows us to do what we can to support local groups and charities helping to address the crisis.”