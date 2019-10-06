Growing concern over missing Fife man

Police have expressed “growing concern” for a missing Glenrothes man.

Scott Bailey was last seen leaving his Cadham home on Thursday morning.

Police say there are growing concerns for his welfare, and Inspector Murray Gibson has appealed for help to trace him.

Scott left home around 7.35am on Thursday in his black Mercedes motor car, registered number NLZ2767.

He has not been seen since.

He is 5’8” tall, with brown eyes, slim, with short brown hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue hooded top, blue jeans, and blue suede boots. He wears a silver ring on his wedding finger and a leather bracelet on his left wrist.

Scott also has links to the Dundee area.

Anyone who may have seen Scott since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 882 of October 4.