Growing Fife church unveils car park plan to tackle congestion in streets

A Fife church wants to carry out external works and form a car park.

Springfield Parish Church has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for permission to carry out the work.

It is seeking listed building consent for external works including alterations to wall to form vehicular and pedestrian accesses, installation of gates, formation of car park and erection of notice board at the landmark building in Ceres.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the church was growing as a community use building. At present there is only a small 10-space public car park next to the old hall, and there is “an identified need for parking within the church grounds to allow ease of access for church visitors, including disabled access.”

There is also a lack of on- site parking at the church which results in visitors parking on- street on Manse Road and Muir Road, which are relatively narrow roads, causing congestion.

The statement added: “The proposal will alleviate local car- parking congestion on these streets and assist in facilitating ease of access for both agricultural vehicles and adjoining residents who require access along Manse Road and Muir Road, which is often made difficult due to visitors’ parked cars.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.