Guardbridge duo's gruelling 100 mile Highland challenge to help raise funds for Parkinson's research.
With two members of St Andrews Table Tennis Club using the sport to help in their fight against Parkinson's, two of their clubmates have been inspired to take to their bikes.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 30th Aug 2023, 20:41 BST- 1 min read
Bill Wilson and Ian Martin from Guardbridge took on the 100 mile challenge of "Ride the North" in the Grampian Highlands. Both managed to reach the 100 mile target.
Their second target was to raise £500 for University of Dundee's Parkinson's Research Project, but peoples generosity saw the figure being revised to £2000. Currently they have raised £1925.
To find out more about Bill's and Ian's challenge, see their JustGiving page at: https://bitly.ws/TtQE