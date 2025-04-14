Gym plans get go ahead to transform empty bank building in Fife town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An empty building left behind after a bank closure is set for a new lease of life.

The former Clydesdale Bank building in Durie Street, Leven is set to become a gym after councillors approved a planning application from Methil-based Fiona Livingstone Fitness.

The building has sat empty since the bank closed its doors in 2017, and previous bids to attract retail to move in have proved unsuccessful.

A gym is set to breathe new life into the former Clydesdale Bank (Pic: Submitted)

The ground floor comprises a reception area at the entrance which leads directly into a large open former teller area. There is also a hallway leading to five small offices, a walk-in safe, the stairs to the upper floor and the rear access.

It is proposed that the hallway, small lobby and three offices will be merged with the large former teller area to create a large open gym space. Access to one office will be altered slightly. A second gym will be created upstairs by merging two offices.

The gym will mainly be used for classes as well as weights sessions and personal training and operate across seven days.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “This proposal to change the use of the property to a gymnasium will attract more people to the town centre as well as encouraging them to stay there for longer such as going to the gym before or after work.”