The opening hours at gyms in two Fife leisure centres have been extended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move brings Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermline into line with the hours already place at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes. The gyms are now open from 6:00am to 10:00pm.

The change comes in response to customer demand for both earlier and later access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which runs the facilities, said: “These extended hours are designed to meet the needs of our diverse membership and make it easier for more people to prioritise their wellbeing.”

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The announcement comes as the trust reports over 500,000 gym attendances across all venues in the past year. Gym usage has increased by 12% year on year, supported by the introduction of new strength-based equipment, improved maintenance, and expanded staff support.

Significant investments have recently been made at Carnegie Leisure Centre and Michael Woods, including gym refurbishments and the addition of new HYROX training zones.

Both venues now feature upgraded equipment and purpose-built Cycle Studios, while Carnegie Leisure Centre has also benefited from the addition of a dedicated Mind and Body Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Glencorse, head of operations at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, added: “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, but we’re not stopping here. These extended hours are another step forward in making fitness more accessible, more inclusive, and more aligned with our communities’ needs.”