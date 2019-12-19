Gymnasts bounce back after £36,000 worth of damage by vandals

Members of a gymnastics club, which was hit by vandals who did £36,000 worth of damage, have thanked fundraisers and volunteers who helped them bounce back after one of their most successful years ever.

Balwearie Gymnastics Club, in Mitchelston Industrial Estate, came under attack in December last year and was forced to close its doors while equipment was replaced.

But after parents and volunteers rallied round, the club has had a tremendous year, raising most of the funds needed to pay for the replacement equipment and winning scores of medals in the process.

Lorraine Crawford, who runs the club with her sister Lynette Sharp, said the club had been overwhelmed by the support given to them in the aftermath of the attack.

She said: “We’ve had a really successful year competition-wise, but also with fundraising, so we’re on track for paying it off in the financial year.

“We didn’t find who did it, but it doesn’t matter, it made us stronger.

“We just didn’t want it to hamper the gymnasts’ competitions. It was the gymnasts who were suffering for it, so we were determined not to let that happen.

“We very quickly managed to get suppliers to replace the equipment for us and they gave us a year to pay it back.

“So it meant we got the equipment turned around in about four weeks, so on the whole we weren’t without equipment for very long.

“We started work on our competitions, which start from March onwards, so it was quite tight.

“But we’ve had the most successful year so far, with 80 gold medals, 76 silver, and 56 bronze over the competition season.”

A number of fundraising efforts began to form, including a sell-out show at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on December 3.

Lorraine added: “We had all these parents rally round and offer to help, and had parents that set up a Friends of Balwearie group to raise funds.

“Rothes Halls was a huge fundraiser for us, with it being a huge sell-out. We’ve come a long way to paying off the equipment. It’s so good having people get involved and organising fundraisers, because it means Lynette and I can focus on running the club. I’d like to thank Sarah Mitchell and the fundraising committee, and we’re grateful for all the local businesses that donated stuff for raffles and things like that.”