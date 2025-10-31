H100 project: landmark steps to create world-first hydrogen powered homes in Fife

A groundbreaking project to create hydrogen-powered homes in Fife has taken another major step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioning has now begun at the state-of-the-art production and storage site at Fife Energy Park. - and SGN, the energy distribution company behind it, said the first homes in Leven should be connected easterly in the new year.

The pioneering H100 Fife project is a world first in which participating residents will be able to cook in, and heat, their homes without any carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to 300 households will make the switch to hydrogen with a show home already open to allow locals to get hands-on experience ahead of appliances being installed in their own homes.

H100 hydrogen storage and production site in Fife (Pic: Submitted)

SGN said the commissioning phase was “a significant step” - it means the electrolyser will begin producing green hydrogen for the first time for its demonstration homes, management buildings, and storage facilities.

This builds on significant progress made over the past year, including the construction of a new hydrogen gas network, the installation of a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser alongside six hydrogen storage tanks, the upskilling of more than 70 Gas Safe registered engineers at our dedicated hydrogen training centre, and the opening of Scotland’s first hydrogen demonstration homes.

Preparations are now underway to begin connecting customer homes to the network, which will begin on a rolling basis in the new year. It has been timed to avoid work during the festive period and the coldest part of winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SGN also announced a significant safety milestone, following the receipt of a Letter of Assistance (LoA) for H100 Fife from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). It came after an independent assessment of its safety dossier, which details how 100% hydrogen will be produced, stored, distributed, and used for the H100 Fife trial.

An SGN spokesperson said: “These two major milestones, on the safety case and moving into the commissioning phase, are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams and partners.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of the Buckhaven and Denbeath communities. We remain fully focused on delivering this pioneering project safely, providing vital evidence of how we can harness the potential of our network to contribute to a lower carbon future for everyone.”