I recently had the privilege of visiting the H100 Fife project in Levenmouth, the groundbreaking development that is set to place our region at the very heart of Scotland’s green energy transition, for an update on the works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The H100 project is the first in the world to deliver 100% renewable green hydrogen directly to homes for heating and cooking, all produced using power from offshore wind. Standing on-site, I saw first-hand the remarkable progress being made, not just in engineering terms, but in delivering a practical vision for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

For our communities, the benefits will be significant. Environmentally, this pioneering work promises to dramatically cut carbon emissions, bringing us closer to our national target of net zero by 2045. Economically, it will stimulate local investment, create skilled jobs, and nurture expertise right here in Fife, helping our area become a leader in renewable technology. Socially, it empowers residents to take part in a world-first trial, demonstrating that cleaner energy solutions can be both effective and accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, projects like H100 are more than isolated experiments, they are crucial stepping stones in a broader transition. They show how Scotland can move from reliance on fossil fuels to embracing innovative, home-grown solutions. They also highlight the power of partnership between government, industry and local communities when they work together to drive meaningful change.

David Torrance MSP (right) visits the H100 Fife project in Levenmouth (Pic: Submitted)

What I witnessed in Levenmouth was deeply encouraging. It reminds us that the move to net zero is not only about meeting climate targets but about building a fairer, more resilient and prosperous future for everyone.

As your MSP, I remain committed to supporting projects like H100 that put Fife at the centre of the global green revolution. Together, we can ensure our region plays a defining role in Scotland’s journey towards a truly sustainable future.