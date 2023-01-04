And anyone who commits during January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee.

This year marks the 30th year of Race for Life, and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SFife’s big event takes place in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, May 14, and will feature 3K, 5K and 10K events.

Leo Barker, 11, who had a liver transplant during the pandemic after being diagnosed with cancer sounds the horn at the start of Pretty Muddy Kids (Pic: Lesley Martin)

The afternoon fun starts at 12 noon with Pretty Muddy Kids - a mud-splattered obstacle course for boys and girls aged five to 12. From 12.30pm, teenagers and adults get to take on the Pretty Muddy course.

The annual race attracts huge numbers as people run in memory of loved ones, or celebrate their own cancer journey by helping to turn the park pink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Fife to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of, or in memory of, a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad