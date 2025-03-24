Half way milestone for Tay Cities Region Deal

More than half of the £300 million investment pledged at the start of the Tay Cities Region Deal (TCDR) has been received by projects across the area.

The figures are revealed in the 2023/24 Annual Report published today (Monday) as the deal marks its half way milestone.

Approaching the end of year five, £152.108m of UK and Scottish Government investment has been received, with an additional £180.259m in leverage funding secured by projects that are part of the TCRD.

The report also shows that 2451 jobs have been created since the deal was signed, successfully delivering growth and accelerating investment across the area, as it continues to create a fairer, smarter Tay Cities region.

The four council leaders, pictured from left: Cllr Grant Laing (Perth & Kinross); Cllr Bill Duff (Angus); Cllr Mark Flynn (Dundee City Council), and Cllr David Ross (Fife).

There have been a tremendous number of successes over the past five years, from Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Trials with NHS Tayside, to initiatives demonstrating and creating funding opportunities for the potential of 5G across the region.

Councillor Mark Flynn, leader of Dundee City Council and chair of the Joint Committee on behalf of the Tay Cities Partnership, said: “The impressive figures in the report signal the kind of growth that was intended when the deal was put together five years ago. It indicates that partnership working across the public and private sectors does work, thanks to the effort and commitment of all of those involved.”

Projects celebrating receiving complete Tay Cities Region Deal government funding include Growing the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster; the International Barley Hub; Advanced Plant Growth Centre; Eden Campus; Stretch Dome Simulator; Pitlochry Festival Theatre; Perth Museum and Rural Angus and Rural Perth & Kinross Highspeed Broadband.

Locally in north east Fife, the Eden Campus at Guardbridge has created 69 new and 490 construction jobs as well as protecting a further 500. It has leveraged an additional £56.4m in funding. By creating a Centre for Excellence in Low Carbon and Renewable Energy innovation, the campus will see academia, industry, community and public services work together in partnership to drive economic growth.

Completed in 2022, the Stretch Dome Simulator, located within the Eden Campus at the University of St Andrews gives scientists the ability to test their theories and generate solutions in rapid time. The project has created seven new jobs and leveraged £350,000 in additional funding.

Signed in 2020, the Tay Cities Region Deal, is a partnership between UK and Scottish Governments, along with public and private organisations across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross, created to promote sustainable and inclusive prosperity for the region.

Working collaboratively to attract over £700millon of investment by 2035, the Deal is well on its way to transform the region into a place where businesses can continue to grow, develop innovative technologies, enhance productivity, develop skills, and create jobs.