Hallowe'en: Community enjoys a spooky trail through Kirkcaldy's Rabbit Braes
A family-friendly bat trail at Kirkcaldy’s Rabbit Braes provided some Hallowe’en entertainment for the local community on Sunday.
The annual event, organised by the Rabbit Braes Development Group, saw participants follow a spooky trail through the woods in the afternoon.
Youngsters received a goodie bag for their efforts and took part in some Hallowe’en themed games.
Once again the spooky walk proved popular with families – many in fancy dress – turning out to get involved despite the rain showers.
In a post on Facebook, the organisers said: "Thank you to everyone who was not deterred by the rain showers and came along to our event.
“Thanks to our committee members and volunteers.
"They worked tirelessly and made it a great success even though we couldn't put as many decorations out as we would have liked to have done.”
The post added that the development group are always looking for new volunteers to support their events or to join their committee.
More information on the Rabbit Braes Development Group and their contact details can be found on their Facebook page here.