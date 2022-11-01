Hallowe'en: Community enjoys a spooky trail through Kirkcaldy's Rabbit Braes

The annual event, organised by the Rabbit Braes Development Group, saw participants follow a spooky trail through the woods in the afternoon.

Youngsters received a goodie bag for their efforts and took part in some Hallowe’en themed games.

Once again the spooky walk proved popular with families – many in fancy dress – turning out to get involved despite the rain showers.

In a post on Facebook, the organisers said: "Thank you to everyone who was not deterred by the rain showers and came along to our event.

“Thanks to our committee members and volunteers.

"They worked tirelessly and made it a great success even though we couldn't put as many decorations out as we would have liked to have done.”

The post added that the development group are always looking for new volunteers to support their events or to join their committee.

More information on the Rabbit Braes Development Group and their contact details can be found on their Facebook page here.

The Rabbit Braes Hallowe'en event returned for 2022.

The spooky walk is something the local community look forward to each year.

Participants followed a spooky trail of bats through the woods.

Two young witches taking part in the celebrations.