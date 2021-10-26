Hallowe'en in Kirkcaldy: Rabbit Braes set to host spooky treasure hunt

The event runs from 12:00pm – 8:00pm at the popular community park and is sure to scare everyone who comes along.

Organised by volunteers from the Rabbit Braes Development Group (RBDG), it will be completely outdoors to ensure it is COVID safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine dressed as a witch at last year's event.

Adults and children are being invited to meet at the electrical substation at the end of Linton Lane to take part in a spooky treasure trail with prizes up for grabs for the best dressed adult, and a lucky draw for all who show up.

Lorraine Wilkinson, who chairs the group, said: “Participants will be asked to look out for bats around the spooky treasure trail that have letters on them, and when all of the letters are found they will make a phrase. They will then have to find a character who will have goody bags for them.

"As the event will be held outdoors, we’re asking that as well as being in fancy dress that people bring sensible footwear, warm clothing, and a torch as some of the trail may be quite dark by the time evening comes.

"Last year we catered for around 250 people and ran out of sweets so this year we’re expecting the event to be quite popular.”

The development group is asking for £1.50 per child to attend the event as the group hasn’t been able to hold its annual gala this year to fund projects.

"The Hallowe’en event is usually free, but as we haven’t been able to hold our fundraising gala we are having to ask for a small fee,” added Lorraine.

"We want everyone to come along and have some spooky fun and there will be a few surprises along the way.”

Although the group is all set to put the frighteners to participants, they are still needing a few more volunteers to scare people on the trail.

"We are still looking for a few volunteers to dress up and scare people as they go around the spooky trail.

"We can provide volunteers with masks if they need one.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/RabbitBraes.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.