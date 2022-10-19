Hallowe’en weekend events unveiled in Kirkcaldy town centre

They include a night of cabaret, a true crime walking tour, and a mind, body and spirit fayre.

The Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy is the base for most of the, which are being co-ordinated by Amby Stanyer-Hunter - and they are open to all to attend.

The events kick off with a ‘Hallowe’en Spooktacular extravaganza’ hosted by The Contrived Cabaret, making a welcome return to the stage at the Esplanade on Friday, October 28.

The poster for the Hallowe'en cabaret night

It features a programme of dancing, burlesque, pole, aerial and much more

Amby said: “We’ve hosted a few shows at the venue which have gone down well - if you give people something worthwhile, they will turn out.”

The line-up runs the full spectrum of cabaret with new routines from a number of well known performers from across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, October 29, there are two events under the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival.

There is a family orientated treasure hunt at Ravenscraig Park, starting at 6:00pm, and a true crime walk which sets off from the Town House in Kirkcaldy at 7:30pm.

The park event will take people on a pirate-themed treasure trail up to Dysart Harbour and will appeal to families of all ages.

There will be lots of things to find in the park and on the beach.

The true crime walk will take people on a tour round the town which pinpoints the scenes of assorted incidents over the years.

Previous events held as part of the walking festival proved to be a huge hit - and Amby is looking forward to another excellent turn out for the early evening walk.

The weekend of activity continues on Sunday 30th with a mind, body, spirit fair at the Kings from midday until 4:00pm.

It is run in conjunction with the High Street based Balance Fife and will offer everything from tarot readings to, healings, talks, workshops and stalls.

“It’s a huge mix of things to do and experience,” said Amby. “There will be more than enough to keep everyone involved and interested.”