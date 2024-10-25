Hamlet of Horrors: Spooky photos show how New Gilston has become New Ghoulston for Hallowe’en

The village, lying three miles north of Upper Largo, has rebranded itself as New Ghoulston and has put on a ‘spooktacular’ Hallowe’en display.
The group New Gilston & Woodside Events has organised a ‘spooky walk, which takes place this Saturday. And while other communities may have laid on terrifying but tempting treats for young and old, the Gilston Ghouls have really descended into the dark side with their roadside demonic decorations.
The welcome sign on the approach is just an indication of what is ahead as you make your way down the main street. From monsters, to ghosts, to skeletons, to werewolves, to giant spiders, there are shivers a-plenty in daylight, never mind when darkness falls.
For those not brave enough to wander through this hamlet of horrors, here’s a peek at what is lying in wait.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.