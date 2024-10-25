Look up! You might see some scary sights ...Look up! You might see some scary sights ...
Hamlet of Horrors: Spooky photos show how New Gilston has become New Ghoulston for Hallowe’en

By Jerzy Morkis
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 16:38 GMT
New Gilston may have the honour of being the highest settlement in Fife; just now it is also probably the scariest.

The village, lying three miles north of Upper Largo, has rebranded itself as New Ghoulston and has put on a ‘spooktacular’ Hallowe’en display.

The group New Gilston & Woodside Events has organised a ‘spooky walk, which takes place this Saturday. And while other communities may have laid on terrifying but tempting treats for young and old, the Gilston Ghouls have really descended into the dark side with their roadside demonic decorations.

The welcome sign on the approach is just an indication of what is ahead as you make your way down the main street. From monsters, to ghosts, to skeletons, to werewolves, to giant spiders, there are shivers a-plenty in daylight, never mind when darkness falls.

For those not brave enough to wander through this hamlet of horrors, here’s a peek at what is lying in wait.

Aliens on lamp-posts - just some of the amazing scenes in the village this Hallowe'en

1. Inside New Ghoulston

Aliens on lamp-posts - just some of the amazing scenes in the village this Hallowe'en Photo: Jerzy Morkis

Something met a grisly ending here ...

2. Inside New Ghoulston

Something met a grisly ending here ... Photo: Jerzy Morkis

Be careful not to sit on this electric chair!

3. Inside New Ghoulston

Be careful not to sit on this electric chair! Photo: Jerzy Morkis

One weapon wielding skeleton - one of many spooky sights to be seen around New Gilston

4. Inside New Ghoulston

One weapon wielding skeleton - one of many spooky sights to be seen around New Gilston Photo: Jerzy Morkis

