Hamlet of Horrors: Spooky photos show how New Gilston has become New Ghoulston for Hallowe’en

The village, lying three miles north of Upper Largo, has rebranded itself as New Ghoulston and has put on a ‘spooktacular’ Hallowe’en display.

The group New Gilston & Woodside Events has organised a ‘spooky walk, which takes place this Saturday. And while other communities may have laid on terrifying but tempting treats for young and old, the Gilston Ghouls have really descended into the dark side with their roadside demonic decorations.

The welcome sign on the approach is just an indication of what is ahead as you make your way down the main street. From monsters, to ghosts, to skeletons, to werewolves, to giant spiders, there are shivers a-plenty in daylight, never mind when darkness falls.

For those not brave enough to wander through this hamlet of horrors, here’s a peek at what is lying in wait.

1 . Inside New Ghoulston Aliens on lamp-posts - just some of the amazing scenes in the village this Hallowe'en

2 . Inside New Ghoulston Something met a grisly ending here ...

3 . Inside New Ghoulston Be careful not to sit on this electric chair!

4 . Inside New Ghoulston One weapon wielding skeleton - one of many spooky sights to be seen around New Gilston