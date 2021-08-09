They were left at the side of the busy A909 between Cowdenbeath and Kelty - and two died before an animal charity could get to them.

The others are now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA’s rehoming centre

They were spotted by a passing motorist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hamsters were abandoned in a distinctive cage by the side of the road (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

The hamsters - three adults and one new born - were in their cage.

Now the animal welfare charity has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The animals were discovered around 8:00pm on Saturday.

inspector Robyn Gray, from the SSPCA said, “The hamsters were left in a distinctive pink and purple cage at the side of the road.

The hamsters were abandoned next to a busy road (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

“The A909 is a busy thoroughfare, and our hope is that other drivers may have seen the brightly coloured cage and this appeal might jog their memory.

“There were three adult hamsters and one live new-born pinkie hamster in the cage. Sadly, there were also two other pinkie hamsters that had passed away found amongst the bedding.”

Inspector Gray added: “We appreciate that the person who left the hamsters may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully, the hamsters are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.”

Anyone who recognises the animals is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.