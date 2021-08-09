Hamsters abandoned in their cage by side of busy Fife road
Hamsters have been found abandoned at the side of a busy road in Fife.
They were left at the side of the busy A909 between Cowdenbeath and Kelty - and two died before an animal charity could get to them.
The others are now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA’s rehoming centre
They were spotted by a passing motorist.
The hamsters - three adults and one new born - were in their cage.
Now the animal welfare charity has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The animals were discovered around 8:00pm on Saturday.
inspector Robyn Gray, from the SSPCA said, “The hamsters were left in a distinctive pink and purple cage at the side of the road.
“The A909 is a busy thoroughfare, and our hope is that other drivers may have seen the brightly coloured cage and this appeal might jog their memory.
“There were three adult hamsters and one live new-born pinkie hamster in the cage. Sadly, there were also two other pinkie hamsters that had passed away found amongst the bedding.”
Inspector Gray added: “We appreciate that the person who left the hamsters may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.
“Thankfully, the hamsters are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.”
Anyone who recognises the animals is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.