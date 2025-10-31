A craft group in Fife has created a striking and poignant Remembrance Day installation.

The Dreel Crafters’ display is at Dreel Halls in Anstruther. Hand knitted poppies adorn the front entrance of the community building, cascading over a five metre drop from a window at the front of the 16thC St Nicholas Tower.

Volunteers sourced the fishing net, with assistance from Pittenweem Harbour Master, Steven Middleton, who supported the project by cutting and shaping the net to create two drapes to hang above the entrance of the building.

The repurposed fishing net is representative of the East Neuk’s fishing heritage and creates a unique backdrop for the poppies. The hand crafted display also includes poppies on stakes dotted around the graveyard surrounding the building, garlands wrapped around posts and three poppy covered wreaths.

The poppies outside Dreel Halls (Pic: Lynne Muir)

The craft group is organised by Anstruther Improvements Association (AIA), a local charity that owns and manages the Dreel Halls for the benefit of the community. It started in 2022 and now meets twice weekly at the halls.

The crafters installed a small remembrance display of 250 hand knitted poppies outside the heritage building and surrounding graveyard in 2024. After a positive response from the community, the group was inspired to do more.

Over the past twelve months, members continued to regularly knit poppies, extending the invitation to the local community to contribute to their project which saw friends, family members and people from the wider community donate their knitting.

AIA Trustee Christine Palmer said: “The Dreel Crafters and members of the wider community have created a beautiful and respectful Remembrance display. The Upper Hall of Dreel Halls, the former Anster Wester Town Hall, was at one time the meeting place of the Royal British Legion. It feels fitting to highlight both the past and present use of our historic building, whilst paying tribute and remembering those we have lost.”