Hands-on heritage and step back in time at Levenmouth’s new ‘Trail In the Park’

Families, history lovers, and curious minds are invited to step back in time and get hands-on with the heritage of Levenmouth as the River Park programme officially launches with ‘Trail In The Park’.

The initiative kicks off a four-year programme of events, training and other activities planned for the 4km park beside the River Leven - and is hailed as a vibrant event packed with exploration, creativity, and community discovery.

Held on August 16, from 11:00am to 3:00pm, it brings together archaeology, stories and fun activities for all ages through a specially designed pop-up heritage trail winding through the park. Visitors will journey through the prehistoric, medieval, and industrial past of the River Leven, guided by maps, photos, artefacts, and hands-on experiences.

The River Leven which is being regenerated with the backing of Green Action Trust, SEPA, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), Fife Council, and Archaeology Scotland, thanks to £5.3 million of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, NatureScot, Levenmouth Reconnected and Historic Environment Scotland.

Trail In The Park will be spread across three themed locations around the park.

Ashgrove will have a pre-history theme, Methil Mill a medieval and early modern theme, and Methilhill Brea will focus on industry.

The hands-on stations will showcase archaeological finds, offer activities like pre-historic pottery-making and badge design, and invite visitors to share their own stories and ideas for future community-led archaeology in the area.

Helen McCafferty, River Park programme manager said: “We’re incredibly excited to begin delivering the River Park Programme - and what better way to start than by bringing people together to explore the rich heritage of the Levenmouth area. Having archaeologists working hand-in-hand with the community is at the heart of this project. Together, we’ll uncover the hidden stories that lie beneath our feet and build a deeper connection to the land, the river, and the people who’ve shaped it through time.”

The event also features pop-up exhibitions with large-scale historical maps and photographs, interactive memory stations, and the chance to handle real artefacts unearthed in the area. It’s a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and contribute to the story of the river.

Dr Paul Murtagh, who will lead the archaeology work, said: “We’re excited to begin exploring the archaeology and heritage of the River Park, which has an amazing depth of history, from prehistoric times to the present day. We’re especially looking forward to working alongside local residents and community groups who are passionate about celebrating this area’s unique past. We hope to bring the history of the area to life and uncover some hidden treasures along the way!”

Admission is free, and all are welcome to come along, follow the trail, and help shape the next chapter in the story of the River Leven. People are encouraged to book via Eventbrite but can just drop in to enjoy this unique opportunity to find out about Levenmouths’ past and a chance to learn more about the activities planned for the next four years which will include a number of different projects.