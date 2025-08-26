A Fife primary school has been given a good report following a visit from inspectors.

Dysart Primary School in Kirkcaldy was praised for its happy, motivated pupils, strong leadership of the headteacher, and effective integration of digital technologies.

Education Scotland’s report was published this morning, and inspectors have no plans for any follow-up visits, noting: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve.”

Inspectors identified a number of key strengths at the school which has 120 pupils.

These included “respectful, happy and motivated children who are proud of their school” adding: “They show confidence, kindness and respect and demonstrate the school values as they interact well with one another.”

Their report praised the leadership of the headteacher and principal teacher who have created “an effective vision for improvement and community partnership” and are “well respected.”

It added: “The headteacher is very well respected by children, staff, parents and partners. She provides effective, strong and caring leadership, underpinned by her very encouraging and positive approach. Her enthusiasm and determination motivate and empower staff and the wider community to improve outcomes for children.

“Teachers are inspired by the headteacher’s high aspirations for children and their families. The headteacher is supported very well by the principal teacher. Senior leaders are respected and valued by children, parents, staff and partners, who speak positively about the ways in which everyone is empowered to work collaboratively. On teamwork among staff, the report said: “They are sensitive and responsive to the wellbeing of children. Their nurturing and supportive approaches create an inclusive and positive learning environment for children.”

Areas identified for improvement included continuing to improve the consistency of approaches to learning and teaching to ensure that learning activities are challenging enough and well matched to the needs of all children.

Inspectors also said the school, could develop approaches to how teachers assess children’s learning and progress - “this will help them to make confident judgements on children’s progress based on national standards” - and build on improvements in attainment in literacy and Fife Council will inform parents/carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.