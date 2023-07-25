Sandy Power at an open mic night at the Harbour Bar (Pic: Submitted). Inset: Jonathan Stanley (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Jonathon Stanley re-launched the Harbour Bar last July after a major refurbishment.

The Harbour Bar - which dates back to 1924 - was run for many years by the late Nick Bromfield who also had his own micro-brewery on the premises. It was then taken on by Jon Stanley who has refurbished the premises, introduced new Belgian beers, added regular live music nights and established it as a meeting place for a number of community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, the bar scooped its first award under the new owner when it was presented with the ‘Rising Star’ by the Kingdom of Fife CAMRA branch which also held its annual general meeting at the harbour landmark. Open mic nights are the latest addition to the Harbour Bar, and Friday’s gathering will feature a free buffet as a thank you to all his customers for their support.

Jonathan said “It’s been a year of hard slog and moments of joy, it has been a pleasure to meet so many customers and a joy to receive a CAMRA award for ‘Rising Star’.

“My team hae worked hard to deliver live music, quality food at affordable prices and a huge range of beers, including Belgian beers. Since opening, the Harbour Bar has served 50 different cask ales, 23 different keg beers and ciders, along with serving four house beers; including the popular Omar and Brollachan brands.”And he is far from ready to rest on his laurels. Added Jonathan: “As we celebrate a year in business, we have many plans to bring more quality beers from our brewery as well expansion of the premises to include a beer garden for customers to enjoy.”The open mic night, hosted by local musician Sandy Power, gets underway at 7:00pm.