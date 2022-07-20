Harbour bar: Historic Kirkcaldy pub reveals re-opening date as Fife's first Belgian bar

The Harbour Bar has undergone a complete refurbishment, and locals will get a chance to see inside, and sample a pint, from Wednesday, July 27.

The historic pub - it dates from 1924 - is a landmark in the town’s harbour.

It was run for over 30 years by the late Nick Bromfield who also had his own micro-brewery on the premises.

Kirkcaldy's Harbour Bar has a new owner, Jon Stanley. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Following his death, plans were drawn up for a community buy-out, but the bar has been taken on by Jon Stanley.

After a year-long closure, he is now set to re-open the doors and usher in a new era.

The building, which dates back to the 19th century, was originally a ships chandlers and converted to a pub in 1924. Its jug bar at the entrance is C listed "Jug Bar" and it has featured in real ale group, CAMRA’s heritage bars.

Mr Stanley has refurbished the interior, the bar has been rebuilt and realigned, new windows installed to let in more light, and the kitchen upgraded to allow him to serve food.

He has also added a chiller cellar, modernised the gents toilet - famous for pages of the Times newspaper being pinned above the urinals each morning - added a new toilet for women, and replaced the flooring and carpets.

The bar also stocks over 30 Belgian beers, Amstel and Blue Moon on draught, a range of French ciders that are 100% juice, and a range of cask ales.

Mr Stanley got the keys to the pub at the start of the year, and has spent months working behind closed doors.

His love of Belgian pubs and cafes came from when he worked in the European Parliament in Brussels for a year.

When he took over, he said: “I have developed my own yeast for brewing Belgian-type beer and my plan is for the Harbour Bar to be a self-sufficient brew pub.”