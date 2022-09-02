Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar owner Jon Stanley wants to see pubs take a greater role in the community, and highlighted the history of the Harbour Bar being a place where various groups met previously.

Now he's calling on local organisations and artists to use the space offered by the pub.

Jon said: "We could have local artists in on a Monday or Tuesday. We'd normally be open in the evenings but even if a local artist wanted to exhibit for free in the afternoon.

Jon Stanley is looking to welcome local groups. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“In some ways it's about bringing back the traditional pub function room – making the pub the centre of the community.

"With all the energy crisis with pubs, you also have to make the pubs more useful to the community.

"It's just making the effort to get different.

The Harbour Bar was always a meeting place for lots of different people coming together from different groups, so it's something that's worth continuing."

The pub opened on July 27, following a makeover, with Jon aiming to bring more Belgian beers and food to Fife shores.

The historic pub, which dates from 1924, has become a landmark in the town’s harbour area.

It was run for over 30 years by the late Nick Bromfield who also had his own micro-brewery on the premises.