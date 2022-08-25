Hard hat tours to see conservation work at historic Old Kirk tower in Kirkcaldy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is undergoing major conservation work and it won;t be finished in time for the annual Doors Open Day event.

But the Old Kirk Trust has organised short half hour, hard hat tours to let people see what has been going on behind the scenes.

They will take place on Thursday, September 8 and Friday 9th.

Kirkcaldy Old Kirk's 15th Century tower

Rosemary Potter, who chairs the trust, said: “For the past six months, the Old Kirk tower has been clad in blue and pink scaffolding sheets as stonemasons and joiners work on its restoration.

“Unfortunately delays in the supply of stone from the quarry and the need to address further strengthening of the tower roof mean that the tower will not be completed in time to open to the public on Doors Open Day on September 11.

“But the good news, however, is that there will be opportunity that weekend to see what the skilled workmen have been doing behind the scaffolding frontage and to view the conservation skills employed in restoring this historic Kirkcaldy building from the 15th century.”

Visitors can see inside the lower part of the tower on tours led by the contractor.

Tours will start on the Thursday at 10:00am on the hour until the last one at 3:00pm.

On Friday at 10:00am, Roz Artis from the Scottish Lime Centre will talk about the use of lime and stone in traditional building skills - entry is free.

There will be opportunity to see how it is done in practice.

Hard-hat tours will start on the hour at 11:00am after her talk and the last one will be at 2:00pm.

Tours are free but donations are welcome.

Booking in person at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk on Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00am and 3.30pm or by email on the Old Kirk website via www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk