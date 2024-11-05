Hard work and dedication of Aberdour volunteers recognised at ScotRail in the Community Awards

Aberdour won the bronze station of the year award at the ScotRail in the Community Awards. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A team of volunteers in Aberdour secured a bronze award in the annual ScotRail in the Community Awards.

The awards are presented to hard-working volunteers across Scotland’s Railway, recognising their contribution to the wider local community and railway.

Categories at the awards including the likes of Adopted Station of the Year, Community Rail Partnership (CRP) Member of the Year and Community Project of the Year.

This year the Aberdour Heritage Centre and Station Gardens group brought home the bronze station of the year award in recognition of their hard work in Aberdour.

The winners of the adopted station of the year award were Dumfries Adoptive Railway Gardeners, while Newtongrange Guerrilla Gardeners won the silver award.

More than 1100 people across the country volunteer on Scotland’s Railway, contributing to their local communities in a variety of different activities and projects – from community classes to station adopters.

More than 200 ScotRail stations across the country form part of the Adopt-a-Station programme. Community projects across Scotland’s rail network range from garden displays to charity bookshops, art galleries, and model railway clubs.

James Ledgerwood, ScotRail Head of Economic & Community Development, said: “The ScotRail in the Community Awards is one of the highlights of our calendar each year.

“Supporting our local communities and their projects is incredibly important, and these awards allow us to celebrate our volunteers and the work they do to support ScotRail in delivering services that go way beyond the railway.

“I’d like to congratulate our winners and all the nominees, but also to thank every one of our volunteers for their continued contribution and effort to deliver benefits that stretch right through their local community.”