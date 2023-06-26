She is to be honoured by Fife College, joining fellow alumni including actor Dougray Scott, presenter Edith Bowman and Paralympic gold medallist Owen Mille.

Shirley attended Dunfermline High School. In 1982, at the age of 16, she left school to study a one-year foundation drama course at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus, fondly known then as ‘Kirkcaldy Tech’. She then moved to London where she continued to pursue her passion at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She made her TV debut a year later and has remained on screens ever since, starring in shows such as Dr Who, Death in Paradise and Happy Valley, as well as several films, including Trainspotting and Bridget Jones’ Diary. One of her most notable roles was in the iconic Harry Potter films where she appeared as Moaning Myrtle in both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Shirley Henderson is set to be inducted into Fife College's Hall of Fame (Pic: Murdo MacLeod)

Shirley said: “When I was leaving school there was little information about what was out there in the world and where to study and learn. My careers teachers knew of the college in Kirkcaldy and I am so glad she told me about it.