Watersones in Kirkcaldy has tweeted it has just four copies of Spare remaining after it became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever in the UK on its release day.

The memoir followed a Netflix series and an astonishingly frank interview on ITV in which Harry revealed intimate details about his family’s life, his relationship with his brother, and his anger at what he saw as collusion with the press.

Publisher Transworld Penguin Random House said 400,000 copies were sold on the first day of its official release which came after copies were leaked and put on sale early in Spain.

Many booksellers are already putting it on the shelves at half price, but copies continue to sell well as the revelations trend on Twitter, and dominate the news agenda.

Waterstones in Kirkcaldy tweeted: “He ain't a Potter but he's sure selling like a Harry - we are down to our last 4 copies of 'Spare'! Grab it early today to avoid disappointment. We should be getting more soon. So watch this space!”

