Haul of shopping trolleys recovered from a Fife burn by clean-up campaigner

This collection of shopping trolleys was recovered from Bighty Burn in Glenrothes by Andy Dunlop and his friend Bryce Sutharlanach.

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:19 pm

The pair decided to carry out a clean-up of the burn and pulled other rubbish from the water alongside the shopping trolleys.

It’s not the first time Andy has been involved in cleaning up the burn. Last year, he did something similar – and there’s a YouTube video of his 2021 clean-up.

Andy, a keen fisherman, has been clearing up rivers and burns in Fife for a couple of years.

It all started with him pulling dozens of tyres out of the River Ore near his home in Cardenden after a number of homes in the village were flooded.

Since then he’s recovered mountain bikes, wheelchairs, metal poles, and even what he initially feared was a dead body – it turned out to be a large doll!

Andy Dunlop with the shopping trolleys recovered from the Bighty Burn in Glenrothes; and inset, Bryce Sutharlanach, who helped with the clean up.
