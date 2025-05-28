Have your say on £300,000 of planned improvements in Fife town

A major investment in the heart of Kennoway is being opened up for public consultation.

Fife Council are asking for the views of local people on its plans to improve the public realm at Bishops Court.

The project, which is expected to cost in the region of £300,000, aims to revitalise the area and enhance accessibility and usability for residents, visitors, and local businesses.

Key features of the proposed works include the removal of existing low walls and outdated railings along the shopping level, installation of modern, safer railings, and construction of a ramped access from the bus stop to support those with limited mobility

How Bishops Gate could look after the improvement works (Pic: Fife Council)

There are also plans to upgraded paving and surfaces along the parade, and add new seating and planters to create a more welcoming environment.

Subject to funding, the council hopes to begin work later in the current financial year or early in 2026/27.

It is planning to host engagement sessions at Kennoway Library - dates will be announced shortly. Residents and business owners are encouraged to share their initial thoughts or questions by contacting [email protected].